'The Reflecting Pool, which suffered great damage due to the Vandals and Radical Left scum ... has been, for the past two days, in full operation,' says president

Trump says Reflecting Pool 'in full operation,' promises repairs after Independence Day holiday 'The Reflecting Pool, which suffered great damage due to the Vandals and Radical Left scum ... has been, for the past two days, in full operation,' says president

US President Donald Trump said Monday that the Reflecting Pool on the National Mall has resumed full operations after sustaining damage that he blamed on vandals.

He said repairs will begin after the Independence Day holiday.

"The Reflecting Pool, which suffered great damage due to the Vandals and Radical Left scum that hate our Country, has been, for the past two days, in full operation," Trump said on Truth Social. "After July 4th, we will release the water, fix the damage done to the very expensive waterproof matting, with the use of sharp knives and muscle, including the 350 foot gash along its right side, and have it looking as good as it was two weeks ago, when it was absolutely perfect!"

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, recently renovated at a cost of approximately $16 million, has faced a series of issues recently, including algae buildup and peeling paint.

Last week, Trump reiterated his claims that "vandalism" caused damage to the Reflecting Pool, alleging that a long slit had been cut into the lining while offering no supporting evidence.

The president suggested last month, however, that the pool’s lining was so durable that it could not be cut.

National Guard troops and US Park Police have maintained a visible security presence around the Reflecting Pool, while fencing has been erected nearby, a move the administration said was part of preparations for the July 4th festivities.