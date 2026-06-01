US president says agreement with Tehran would benefit Washington and its partners

Trump says Iran wants deal, urges critics to allow negotiations to proceed US president says agreement with Tehran would benefit Washington and its partners

US President Donald Trump said early Monday that Iran is seeking an agreement with the US and expressed confidence that ongoing negotiations would produce a favorable outcome.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump said Tehran “really wants to make a deal” and described a potential agreement as one that would be “good for the U.S.A. and those that are with us.”

He also criticized political opponents and some members of his own party, arguing that public pressure and conflicting demands complicate diplomatic efforts.

Trump said it becomes “much tougher” to negotiate when political figures repeatedly call for different approaches, including demands to move faster, move slower, pursue military action, or avoid it.

He referred to such criticism as “chirping” and said it was occurring at unprecedented levels.

The president urged observers to remain patient as discussions continue.

“Just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end - It always does!” Trump said.

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with attacks targeting Israel and US allies in the Gulf, alongside the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but subsequent talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. Since then, the two sides have continued exchanging proposals and counterproposals in an effort to resume direct talks and end the conflict.