'They shot a drone yesterday at a big ship going into the Hormuz Strait. They shot four of them. We knocked down three of them,' says US president

Trump says Iran still has 'some capability' after strikes on ships in Strait of Hormuz 'They shot a drone yesterday at a big ship going into the Hormuz Strait. They shot four of them. We knocked down three of them,' says US president

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Iran still retains “some capability” after recent drone attacks targeted four ships in the Strait of Hormuz and caused “some damage.”

“They have some capability, not much. They're not winning or anything, but they have some capability. They can still shoot,” Trump said during his remarks at the Faith & Freedom Coalition's 2026 Policy Conference in Washington.

“They shot a drone yesterday at a big ship going into the Strait of Hormuz. They shot four of them. We knocked down three of them,” he said.

He claimed one drone struck a vessel despite interception efforts, adding that “nobody saw it coming” and it caused “some damage.”

Trump also said Iran’s naval, air and missile capabilities have been severely degraded, asserting that “virtually no manufacturing” capacity remains and that its leadership has been weakened.

Earlier, Trump described the attacks as a “foolish violation” of the ceasefire, saying Iran launched at least four one-way attack drones at ships.

On Thursday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center reported that a cargo vessel was struck by an unknown projectile off Oman, damaging the ship’s bridge. No casualties or environmental damage were reported.

