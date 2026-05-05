Trump says he will discuss Iran with Chinese President Xi in upcoming summit US president praises Xi Jinping's 'respectful' stance ahead of mid-May meeting in Beijing

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the regional conflict with Iran will be a topic of discussion during his scheduled summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in mid-May.

“I'll be talking about that; it'll be one subject, but he's been very nice about this,” Trump told reporters.

He noted that despite China receiving approximately 60% of its oil through the Strait of Hormuz, it has remained “very respectful” toward the US-led operations in the region.

“We haven't been challenged by China. They don't challenge us,” Trump said, attributing the cooperation to his personal relationship with Xi, whom he described as a “tremendous guy.”

​​​​​​​Trump emphasized that the economic relationship between the two global powers remains profitable. “We do a lot of business with China and making a lot of money,” he said. "It's different than it used to be."

The high-level visit is set for May 14-15 in Beijing. The summit was originally planned for April but faced delays due to the war with Iran.