In late May, White House released physician's memorandum claiming Trump is in ‘excellent health’ following May 26 annual physical at Walter Reed

Trump says he ‘just finished’ physical exam at Walter Reed Medical Center In late May, White House released physician's memorandum claiming Trump is in ‘excellent health’ following May 26 annual physical at Walter Reed

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that he had “just finished” a “perfect” physical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, northwest of Washington, DC.

“I just finished a perfect physical at Walter Reed, I do it every six months, and I requested another Cognitive Test, the only President to do so, three times, and I aced them all — Got every question right,” Trump, 80, wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Trump did not specify when ​the exam was done.

In late May, the White House released a physician's memorandum claiming Trump is in “excellent health” following his May 26 annual physical at Walter Reed.

It said Trump scored a perfect 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a standard screening tool for cognitive impairment, and said his neurological examination showed no abnormalities.

Democrats have criticized Trump over what they claim is a lack of transparency over his health, also pointing to the 22 medical specialists who examined the president last month, according to official statements.

While the administration has declined to identify the physicians, a White House official cited by The Washington Post last month said doctors affiliated with Harvard University, Duke University, and other prominent institutions were involved.

The official added: “We have nothing to hide.”