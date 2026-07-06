'I asked for a review, because I didn't think it was a foul,' US president says

Trump says he asked FIFA chief to review US striker Balogun's red card 'I asked for a review, because I didn't think it was a foul,' US president says

US President Donald Trump on Monday confirmed he spoke to FIFA President Gianni Infantino to ask for a review of US striker Folarin Balogun’s red card at a World Cup match last week, saying he did not believe the play was a foul.

"I asked for a review, because I didn't think it was a foul," Trump told the reporters at the White House.

"So, yes, I asked for a review by FIFA. I spoke to a man who's highly respected."

Last week, Balogun was sent off with a straight red card after fouling Bosnia and Herzegovina's Tarik Muharemovic in the US' 2-0 Round of 32 win.

FIFA announced Sunday that Balogun’s suspension had been put on hold for a probationary period of one year, clearing the 25-year-old forward to play in Monday’s Round of 16 match against Belgium in Seattle.

Belgium’s football federation said Sunday that it was “astonished” by FIFA’s decision to make Balogun available for the match against the Belgian national team despite his red card in the previous round.