Trump’s son slams Republican senator for criticizing US-Iran deal

US President Donald Trump’s eldest son slammed Republican Sen. Ted Cruz for criticizing the US-Iran memorandum of understanding (MOU) for investing in Iran’s reconstruction.

Donald Trump Jr. wrote Wednesday on US social media company X that Cruz was “lying thru his teeth about the deal” in a post accusing the senator of not being aligned with MAGA initiatives.

“We’re not giving them a cent and he knows that. Using fake news about the peace deal to undermine @realDonaldTrump is the opposite of MAGA.”

The senator from the state of Texas told conservative outlet, the Daily Wire, that he hopes to see more details but said elements of what is currently public appeared "ill-advised."

“History teaches that giving billions of dollars to theocratic lunatics who want to murder us is a bad idea,” he said.

The 14-point draft, made public by US officials, calls for an immediate and permanent end to military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, the removal of a naval blockade on Iran within 30 days, and safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

It also includes a reconstruction and economic development plan for Iran valued at a minimum of $300 billion, oil export waivers, the release of Iran's frozen assets, and a reaffirmation by Tehran that it will not develop nuclear weapons, with the future of its enriched uranium stockpile to be negotiated.