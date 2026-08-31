Interior Secretary Doug Burgum says change on iOS platforms could come soon following presidential appeal amid US-Canada trade war

Trump pushes Apple to rename Lake Ontario to Lake America Interior Secretary Doug Burgum says change on iOS platforms could come soon following presidential appeal amid US-Canada trade war

US President Donald Trump has directly contacted Apple to request that the technology giant rename Lake Ontario to Lake America on its digital maps, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said Monday.

“The president reached out to Apple directly, so I'm sure that we may be seeing that change coming up soon,” Burgum told Fox Business.

Apple did not immediately comment on Burgum’s remarks.

The move follows an executive order signed by Trump on Aug. 27 directing US federal agencies to officially refer to the body of water shared by New York state and the Canadian province of Ontario as Lake America.

The naming dispute comes amid an intensifying US-Canada trade war that has seen Washington impose 50% tariffs on key Canadian goods.

Google previously updated its Maps service to show Lake America to users in the US while retaining Lake Ontario for users in Canada. Users outside the two countries see both names as Lake Ontario (Lake America).

In January 2025, shortly after returning to the White House for his second term, Trump also ordered the Gulf of Mexico renamed the Gulf of America for US federal use.

Google Maps subsequently adopted Gulf of America for US users while continuing to show Gulf of Mexico to users in Mexico and displaying both names internationally.