'The meeting went very well. Our Representatives are scheduled to get together to discuss certain key elements,' says Trump

Trump holds ‘very well’ meeting with Brazil’s Lula on trade, tariffs 'The meeting went very well. Our Representatives are scheduled to get together to discuss certain key elements,' says Trump

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said his meeting with Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the White House went “very well,” adding that additional meetings will be scheduled over the coming months.

"Just concluded my meeting with Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the very dynamic President of Brazil. We discussed many topics, including Trade and, specifically, Tariffs," Trump wrote on his social media platform TruthSocial.

"The meeting went very well. Our Representatives are scheduled to get together to discuss certain key elements. Additional meetings will be scheduled over the coming months, as necessary," he added.

Last year in July, Trump imposed tariffs on Brazilian goods, with rates reaching 50% on many imports over the prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro, a prominent Trump ally.

Trump and Lula met last October in Malaysia on the sidelines of the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, a meeting described by Trump as a "good meeting."