'TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER ... to protect the American public during the upcoming Midterms,' says president

Trump goes on social media rant against Democrats, congressional filibuster 'TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER ... to protect the American public during the upcoming Midterms,' says president

US President Donald Trump took to social media Saturday to bash Democrats and their use of the congressional filibuster for what he believes is their strategy of "rigging" the upcoming Midterm elections in November.

"(T)his same group of Human Garbage RIGGED the 2020 Presidential Election," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, referring to unsubstantiated claims he has continued to push that the 2020 presidential election, in which he lost to Joe Biden, was "rigged" and "stolen."

"GET TOUGH REPUBLICANS — THEY'RE COMING, AND THEY'RE COMING FAST!" Trump emphasized in his trademark all capital letters post. "They're no good for our Country, they almost destroyed it, and we don't want to let that happen again!"

"These are highly dishonest people who are, in many ways, treasonous, in that they are trying to destabilize the United States of America in what, some would call, a War," he wrote.

Trump’s post comes days after Democratic Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer announced a task force to "shield" the 2026 midterms "from the direct threats posed by President Trump and MAGA Republicans."

Schumer said former Attorney General Eric Holder, who served under President Barack Obama, was taking part in the task force as an "expert/advisor" to the group of senators.

Schumer accused Trump of pushing the SAVE Act -- which calls for proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections -- "to disenfranchise tens of millions of Americans" and said the task force is necessary because Trump has "stacked his administration with election deniers."

"So ironic that Cryin' Chuck Schumer and the Democrats are hiring SLEAZEBAGS like Barack Hussein Obama's Crooked former Attorney General, Eric Holder, and others of that ilk, to look into Voter Integrity," wrote Trump.

A filibuster is a Senate procedure used by the minority party to delay or block a vote on legislation through extended debate to force the majority party to abandon it or make negotiations through compromise. The only way to end a filibuster is for 60 of the 100 senators to vote for cloture to end the debate.

The current Senate is composed of 53 Republicans, 45 Democrats and 2 Independents, which means that there are not enough Republican votes to end a filibuster, which has stalled or blocked numerous proposed legislation during Trump's second term in the White House.

"Republicans must TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, and approve all of the necessary Safeguards we need for Elections to protect the American Public during the upcoming Midterms," said Trump.