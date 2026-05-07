European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen says both sides 'remain fully committed' to deal's execution, hints at early July for tariff reduction

Trump gives EU July 4 deadline to comply with trade deal European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen says both sides 'remain fully committed' to deal's execution, hints at early July for tariff reduction

US President Donald Trump warned the European Union on Thursday that it must eliminate its tariffs by the 250th anniversary of American independence or face significantly higher trade barriers.

“I’ve been waiting patiently for the EU to fulfill their side of the historic trade deal we agreed in Turnberry, Scotland, the largest trade deal ever,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social after speaking to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the phone.

He asserted that a promise was made to reduce tariffs to zero in the trade deal the two signed in the UK last year, a commitment he said remains unfulfilled.

The president noted he has granted European leaders until July 4, 2026, to comply with the agreement. Should the 27-member bloc fail to meet the deadline, Trump threatened to escalate US tariffs to "much higher levels."

The Turnberry deal, negotiated on July 27, 2025, establishes a 15% rate on most European exports to the US in exchange for zero tariffs on key American industrial and agricultural goods entering the EU. Although the EU Parliament approved the implementing legislation in March with a 417-154 vote, member states continue to negotiate the finalization of the framework due to attached conditions.

Von der Leyen confirmed the "very good" call with Trump and stated on X that both sides "remain fully committed" to the deal's execution, asserting that "good progress is being made towards tariff reduction by early July."

Politico, citing one person familiar with the meeting, reported on Thursday that talks between EU lawmakers and governments on implementing the US deal ended Wednesday night without a deal.

Trump said last week that Washington would raise tariffs to 25% on cars and trucks imported from the EU, saying ​the bloc had not complied with the trade deal.

Beyond trade, the US president said he and von der Leyen discussed the Iran war. “We agreed that a regime that kills its own people cannot control a bomb that can kill millions,” Trump said, emphasizing two sides are "completely united that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon."

Von der Leyen said regional stability and global security risks are "too great" for Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon.