Trump formally notifies Congress of intent to remove Syria from terrorism sponsor list Move follows Trump's meeting with Syrian president Wednesday in Ankara

President Donald Trump has formally notified Congress of his administration's intent to rescind Syria's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Wednesday

"Today, President Trump informed Congress of his administration’s intent to rescind Syria’s designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism (SST), following a 45-day pre-notification period. This is yet another historic step by President Trump to give the Syrian people a chance at greatness," Rubio said in a statement.

"Today marks a significant milestone in the revived U.S.-Syria bilateral relationship and in Syria’s history as a nation," said Rubio. "We commend the government of Syria for charting a new course and look forward to enhancing our partnership with Syria and its people.

The move follows Trump's meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Wednesday in Ankara, where he said he intended to lift the designation.

Asked whether he would remove Syria from the list, Trump said, "I think I will, why wouldn't I? He's done a great job," referring to al-Sharaa.

Rubio said lifting the designation would "unlock international trade and investment" and give Syria "a chance to rebuild," and that "a stable, unified Syria at peace with itself and its neighbors benefits not only the region, but the entire world."

Syria has held the designation since 1979 -- a status shared only with Cuba, North Korea and Iran. The label carries restrictions on security assistance, financial transactions, and foreign investment.

Sharaa visited the White House last November, the first visit by a Syrian head of state since that country's independence in 1946. He previously met Trump in Riyadh in May 2025, shortly before Washington lifted the Caesar sanctions. The SST designation, however, has remained in place.