Trump endorses De la Espriella in Colombia's presidential runoff US president announces his 'complete and total endorsement' of Colombian presidential candidate

US President Donald Trump endorsed Colombian presidential candidate Abelardo de la Espriella ahead of Sunday's runoff election, urging Colombians to vote for him.

In a post Wednesday on his Truth Social platform, Trump described De la Espriella, known by supporters as "El Tigre" (The Tiger), as a "Smart, Strong, and Tough leader" who loves Colombia and fights for its people.

"As President, Abelardo will be tremendously successful in leading Colombia to Grow the Economy, Create Jobs, Promote Trade, Stop Illegal Immigration, Crack Down on Crime and Drugs, and Restore LAW AND ORDER!," he wrote.

Trump contrasted De la Espriella with his opponent, Ivan Cepeda, whom he characterized as a "radical left Marxist.”

"The results of this election are very important to the future of Colombia and its relationship to the United States," he said, adding that a De la Espriella victory would ensure Colombia has "the total support and strength of the United States behind him."

"Because of his tremendous accomplishments in life, and his political support for me, it is my Honor to give Abelardo my Complete and Total Endorsement," he said, urging voters to "GET OUT AND VOTE" for him.