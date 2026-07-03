Video depicts AI-generated versions of celebrity critics praising Trump's mock treatment for what he calls 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'

Trump depicts himself as AI doctor prescribing Diet Coke to critics Video depicts AI-generated versions of celebrity critics praising Trump's mock treatment for what he calls 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'

US President Donald Trump shared an artificial intelligence-generated video portraying himself as a doctor prescribing a mock treatment for what he calls "Trump Derangement Syndrome." The video features AI-generated versions of several Hollywood celebrities who have publicly criticized him.

The roughly 90-second video, posted on Trump's Truth Social account late Wednesday, opens with an AI-generated version of the president wearing a white lab coat and a stethoscope.

"Have you or someone you know been diagnosed with TDS? The symptoms can be relentless. Fortunately, I'm Doctor Trump, and I have a treatment plan," the AI-generated Trump says.

The term "Trump Derangement Syndrome" is frequently used by Trump and his supporters to describe what they view as irrational hostility toward the president, although it is not a recognized medical condition.

The video then cuts to AI-generated depictions of celebrities, including actors Robert De Niro, Julia Roberts, Edward Norton and comedian Whoopi Goldberg, appearing to describe how the fictional condition had affected them before praising Trump's supposed treatment.

At the end of the video, the AI-generated Trump returns with a mock prescription.

"The treatment is simple: Turn off fake news, say your prayers and, if you ever feel anxious, just have a Diet Coke like me and you're gonna see a remarkable difference in your life," he says.

The post is the latest in a series of AI-generated images and videos Trump has shared on social media, many of which have drawn criticism for their depiction of political opponents and public figures.