US president calls for payments to victims of roadside bombs, protesters while rejecting Tehran's claims for war damages

Trump demands compensation from Iran for alleged atrocities of past 50 years US president calls for payments to victims of roadside bombs, protesters while rejecting Tehran's claims for war damages

US President Donald Trump on Monday issued a counter-demand for financial compensation from Tehran, citing decades of alleged Iranian military activity and internal repression.

“I am ... demanding compensation from Iran, for all of the people that they have killed and gravely wounded with their roadside bombs,” Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social.

He specified that payments should be directed to the families of those killed on the USS Cole in an attack in 2000 and thousands of other combat casualties.

The US president also demanded compensation for "hundreds of thousands of innocent protestors" killed by the Iranian government over the past 50 years.

In a following post, Trump said Tehran should be “responsible for the damages and death caused to the people of Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Gaza.”

The ultimatum follows reports that Iranian representatives are seeking damages from the five-month regional war the US and Israel began on Feb. 28.

Trump dismissed these claims, asserting that reparations for Iran were “never mentioned” during negotiations. He confirmed he has instructed US representatives to incorporate these demands into all future talks.