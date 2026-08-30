Trump claims Canadian businesses pouring into US amid trade war US president asserts automotive production shifting south as tensions with Ottawa escalate over 50% tariff plan

US President Donald Trump claimed on Sunday that Canadian businesses are rapidly relocating to the US as trade hostilities between the two neighboring nations intensify.

“Canadian businesses are pouring into the United States. We want to make our own cars, etc. That’s what’s going to happen,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

He asserted that Canada has been “ripping us off for years” and vowed that the current economic relationship would be fundamentally altered.

It remains unknown exactly which Canadian firms have initiated relocation plans or how much capital is moving across the border.

The US president’s remarks follow the imposition of 50% US tariffs on $20 billion worth of Canadian goods on Aug. 22 and his recent directive to impose a 50% tariff on all Canadian cars, trucks, and steel starting Jan. 1, 2027. Trump maintains that these measures are necessary to address a trade deficit exceeding $60 billion. He has repeatedly urged manufacturers to move their operations to American soil to secure "zero tariffs."

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has rejected the US approach, labeling the new levies a "miscalculation" and an attempt to "hurt and divide" Canada. Carney recently stated that the country is "at war" over trade and announced that Ottawa will implement reciprocal tariffs on $20 billion worth of US imports beginning Sept. 8.