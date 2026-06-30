'The Supreme Court upheld birthright citizenship, which is too bad for our country, but we can easily make it up in Congress through legislation,' says US president

Trump calls on Congress to end birthright citizenship through legislation 'The Supreme Court upheld birthright citizenship, which is too bad for our country, but we can easily make it up in Congress through legislation,' says US president

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged Congress to pass legislation terminating birthright citizenship, immediately following a Supreme Court decision that upheld the long-standing policy.

“The Supreme Court upheld birthright citizenship, which is too bad for our country, but we can easily make it up in Congress through legislation,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

He argued that the policy is "expensive and unfair" and asserted that a lengthy and complex constitutional amendment process is unnecessary to effect the change.

The US president’s appeal came after Chief Justice John Roberts and a majority of the high court struck down an executive order that attempted to restrict automatic citizenship for children born to undocumented immigrants.

“Congress should start today to work on ending ... birthright citizenship. They will have my complete and total support,” Trump added.

The administration had argued that children of temporary visa holders and illegal immigrants should be excluded from the 14th Amendment’s citizenship clause, claiming the current interpretation incentivizes illegal immigration.

Chief Justice Roberts delivered the majority opinion, joined by Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Amy Coney Barrett, and Ketanji Brown Jackson. Roberts concluded that children born to parents present in the US unlawfully or temporarily are "born in the United States" and "subject to the jurisdiction thereof."

"Under the Constitution, they are citizens at birth," Roberts said in the ruling. He characterized citizenship as the foundational "right to have rights" and the ability to participate in the political community. "The Framers of the Fourteenth Amendment extended that promise to 'every free-born person in this land.' We keep that promise today," Roberts added.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh concurred in part and dissented in part, while Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch issued a full dissent.

In a dissenting opinion, Justice Samuel Alito called the ruling both “one of the most important decisions" in the history of the Court and “a serious mistake.”

For over a century, the constitutional phrase “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” has been understood to grant citizenship to nearly everyone born on US soil. The court’s decision to strike down the restriction preserves this long-standing legal principle.