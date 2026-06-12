Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says agreement between US and Iran ‘has never been closer’

Trump calls Iranian foreign minister's post on possible US-Iran deal ‘very positive’: Report Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says agreement between US and Iran ‘has never been closer’

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that he considers Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s post regarding the possibility of a US-Iran agreement "very positive," according to Axios.

In a phone call with Axios, Trump said he still thinks a deal with Iran could be signed over the weekend or on Monday.

He also said that he demanded the Iranians issue a public clarification over reports in their state media on the details of the deal, which he said were not true.

Trump on Friday shared a statement by Araghchi regarding the possibility of a US-Iran agreement on his social media account.

On his TruthSocial platform, Trump reposted a message by Araghchi on the US social media company X earlier Friday, in which Araghchi said: “The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer,” referring to a deal between the US and Iran.

In the message, Araghchi urged the media to refrain from speculating about the contents of the agreement while negotiations remain ongoing, saying details would be made public once the process is completed.

“Pending its finalization, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content. In line with our responsible and transparent approach, all details will be shared with the public in due course,” he said.

Earlier Friday, Trump accused Iran of leaking false details of a deal to the media, saying they bore no resemblance to the terms agreed in writing.

“The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing,” Trump wrote on his social media account.

“What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth,” he added.