US president says 'something may come out' after high-level trip as administration works to end Russia-Ukraine war

Trump calls CIA chief's Moscow visit 'semi-routine,' denies claims it was linked to potential Russian threats US president says 'something may come out' after high-level trip as administration works to end Russia-Ukraine war

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday characterized CIA Director John Ratcliffe's mission to Moscow this week as "semi-routine," dismissing reports that the visit was linked to potential Russian military threats against NATO or the UK.

"None of the above," Trump told political commentator Glenn Beck when asked about rumors of Russia testing allied resolve or planning a strike on Britain.

He described Ratcliffe as a "fantastic guy" and insisted he did not travel to the Russian capital for those reasons.

"Now something may come out of it. We’re working very hard to get that war ended," Trump said of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which began in February 2022.

Trump claimed that both Moscow and Kyiv appear ready for a settlement, asserting that "frankly, they both want to see it ended at this point."

The Kremlin has confirmed that Ratcliffe's Tuesday visit to Moscow involved contacts between security services. This marked the first time a CIA director has traveled to Moscow since 2021.