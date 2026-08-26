US president says 'something may come out' after high-level trip as administration works to end Russia-Ukraine war

Trump calls CIA chief’s Moscow visit ‘routine,’ rejects reported link to potential Russian military threats US president says 'something may come out' after high-level trip as administration works to end Russia-Ukraine war

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday characterized CIA Director John Ratcliffe's mission to Moscow this week as "semi-routine," dismissing reports that the visit was linked to potential Russian military threats against NATO or the UK.

"None of the above," Trump told political commentator Glenn Beck when asked about rumors of Russia testing allied resolve or planning a strike on Britain.

He described Ratcliffe as a "fantastic guy" and insisted he did not travel to the Russian capital for those reasons.

"Now something may come out of it. We’re working very hard to get that war ended," he said of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which began in February 2022.

Trump claimed that both Moscow and Kyiv appear ready for a settlement, asserting that "frankly, they both want to see it ended at this point."

The Kremlin has confirmed that Ratcliffe's visit Tuesday to Moscow involved contacts between security services. It marked the first time a CIA director has traveled to Moscow since 2021.

Ratcliffe did not meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin was briefed on the discussions.

Citing people briefed on the trip, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that Ratcliffe’s surprise visit to Moscow was aimed in part at warning Russia against attacking NATO members.

The trip came after new US intelligence assessments that Putin could seek to test NATO’s resolve with a limited attack on an alliance member within the next few years, according to the Journal.

US officials are concerned that Russia, facing difficulties in its war against Ukraine and mounting domestic pressure, could consider actions ranging from cyberattacks to a limited military incursion, potentially targeting one of the Baltic states, the report said.

Another factor could be shortages of critical Western munitions, according to the Journal. US weapons stocks have been reduced by arms transfers to Ukraine since Russia’s 2022 war, as well as by the demands of the conflict involving Iran.

Ratcliffe’s trip therefore provided an opportunity for Washington to deliver a direct warning to Moscow while maintaining intelligence contacts between the two sides.