US president accuses Ottawa of exploiting Washington for decades, citing $60B annual trade deficit and 'unbelievable' tariffs

Trump calls Canada one of 'worst countries' to negotiate with amid trade war US president accuses Ottawa of exploiting Washington for decades, citing $60B annual trade deficit and 'unbelievable' tariffs

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday intensified his rhetoric against Canada, labeling the northern neighbor one of the "worst countries in the world to deal with."

"They have taken advantage of the United States for many decades," Trump told political commentator Glenn Beck. He alleged that Ottawa charges "unbelievable" tariffs and treats the relationship as though Canada were a US state.

Trump highlighted a $60 billion annual trade deficit, asserting it is time to "teach Canada" that they can no longer "do this."

He maintained that the US does not depend on Canadian resources, noting that while losing access to certain goods might be "a little inconvenient," Washington can secure them elsewhere.

He suggested he had offered a "pretty good deal" before the recent breakdown in talks.

The verbal attack follows a definitive escalation in the bilateral trade war. On Aug. 22, the US implemented 50% tariffs on various Canadian goods, with another 50% levy on the automotive and steel sectors set for Jan. 1. In response, Canada announced counter-tariffs ranging between 15%-50% on CAN$27.6 billion ($20 billion) worth of US imports starting Sept. 8.