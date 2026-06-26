US president claims Iran shot at least 4 drones in Strait of Hormuz

Trump calls alleged Iranian drone attacks on ship 'foolish violation' of ceasefire US president claims Iran shot at least 4 drones in Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump on Friday labeled recent drone attacks against vessels in the Strait of Hormuz a "foolish violation" of the current ceasefire agreement with Iran.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran shot at least four one way attack drones at ships,” Trump claimed on his social media platform Truth Social.

He said that while US forces intercepted three drones, one struck a cargo ship, causing damage but allowing the vessel to proceed.

On Thursday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center said a cargo vessel was hit by an unknown projectile off Oman, causing damage to the ship’s bridge. No casualties or environmental damage were reported.