'I will sign an executive order to begin the process of creating a new national academy,' says US president

Trump announces plans for US Space Academy as he honors Artemis II crew 'I will sign an executive order to begin the process of creating a new national academy,' says US president

President Donald Trump said on Friday he will sign an executive order to begin the process of establishing a new national academy dedicated to space as he honored the crew of NASA’s Artemis II mission in Houston, Texas.

“I will sign an executive order to begin the process of creating a new national academy. It’s called the US Space Academy. That’s a big deal,” Trump told a ceremony honoring the astronauts.

Trump said the proposed academy would complement the US Space Force and serve as an institution focused on space for those pursuing careers in the field.

“We’re going to have now a Space Force. We’re going to have an academy for what the people in this room love the most,” he said. “That’s exciting. That’s really exciting.”

Trump added that he expected to select a location for the academy soon.

The president made the announcement as he presented the Congressional Space Medal of Honor to the Artemis II crew, recognizing the astronauts for their historic mission.

“Today, we’re proudly awarding the Congressional Space Medal of Honor to the remarkable crew of Artemis II,” Trump said.

He emphasized that the mission was the result of a broader effort involving thousands of NASA personnel and contractors.

“These astronauts did not do it alone,” Trump said, praising NASA engineers, scientists, launch and landing specialists and others involved in the mission.

Trump also highlighted another major NASA milestone expected over the weekend, the launch of the Roman Space Telescope.

“I understand this weekend that NASA has a very big launch coming up: the Roman Space Telescope,” Trump said.

He described the telescope as “hundreds of times more powerful than Hubble” and said it would help scientists “unlock the secrets of the universe.”

“To everyone involved here at NASA, good luck this weekend,” Trump said. “It’s a big deal.”

'We're going to do a very special academy'

Trump later signed an executive order establishing a presidential commission to develop plans for the proposed US Space Academy, a NASA-led federal institution intended to train the next generation of leaders in the space sector.

Becoming the first sitting president in history to call astronauts aboard the International Space Station from Mission Control, Trump told the astronauts that “we're going to do a very special academy.”

The order says space is critical to US national security, economic growth, scientific discovery and technological innovation. It calls for expanded education and training opportunities for astronauts, scientists, engineers, operators, entrepreneurs, civil servants and military personnel.

“American superiority in space depends on the strength, skill, and character of those who explore, secure, and build the industries critical to it,” according to the order.

The executive order creates the Presidential Commission on the US Space Academy, which will be chaired by the NASA administrator. The assistant to the president for science and technology and the assistant to the president for economic policy will serve as vice chairs, while NASA’s deputy administrator will serve as executive director.

Other members will include the secretary of defense, the White House chief of staff, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, the national security adviser and secretary of the Air Force, or their designees.

The commission is directed to submit a report to the president within 120 days outlining how the Space Academy could be established.

