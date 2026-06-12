Appeal follows judge's ruling that only Congress can authorize name change; board also seeks stay of decision, media reports

Trump administration to appeal order removing president's name from Kennedy Center Appeal follows judge's ruling that only Congress can authorize name change; board also seeks stay of decision, media reports

The Trump administration will appeal a federal judge's order requiring President Donald Trump's name to be removed from the Kennedy Center, media reports said on Thursday.

The notice of appeal was filed in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, according to CBS News.

The move follows a ruling by US District Judge Christopher Cooper, who found that only Congress could authorize a change to the name of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and ordered references to Trump to be removed.

According to the report, the Kennedy Center's board, appointed during Trump's second term, also voted to seek a stay of the ruling.

Cooper's decision additionally blocked plans to close the arts venue for major renovations scheduled to begin in July and continue for two years.

The Kennedy Center has already removed Trump's name from its website, and internal guidance directed staff to use "The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts" or "Kennedy Center" in official communications.

Representative Rick Larsen, a Democratic member of the board, said he opposed efforts to seek a stay and looked forward to "focusing on supporting the arts and the future of the Center."

Trump reshaped the institution's leadership after returning to office, replacing its previous board and naming a new group of trustees that selected him as chairperson.

The board later announced plans to rename the venue the "Trump Kennedy Center" and add the president's name to the building's facade, prompting criticism from lawmakers and scholars who argued that congressional approval was required.

Several artists and consultants subsequently withdrew from appearances or resigned from affiliations with the institution, according to CBS News.