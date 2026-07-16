'Far-left political terrorism is not a recent-day modern novelty. It is not a fiction manufactured by conservative politicians,' says Marco Rubio

Top US diplomat says far-left political terrorism has become growing transnational threat 'Far-left political terrorism is not a recent-day modern novelty. It is not a fiction manufactured by conservative politicians,' says Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called far-left political terrorism a growing transnational threat, arguing Thursday that Western governments have overlooked the danger for decades and should rebuild their counterterrorism strategies to confront it.

"The most essential duty of the state, the first responsibility of any government of any kind, is the protection of its people," Rubio said at the Ministerial on the Resurgence of Political Terrorism at the State Department, indicating that existing counterterrorism efforts have failed to address violence stemming from the political left adequately.

He argued that "our counterterrorism doctrine has had a blind spot" when it comes to extremist violence from the political left.

"Even today, the very idea that far-left terrorism could be a serious threat is treated as a right-wing fever dream," Rubio said.

Rubio rejected the notion that left-wing political violence is a recent phenomenon, saying it has long been a feature of modern terrorism.

"Far-left political terrorism is not a recent-day modern novelty. It is not a fiction manufactured by conservative politicians. For most of the modern era, it was in fact the dominant form of political violence," he said.

The secretary said the US is experiencing "a new wave of this old evil," and that "the share of left-wing terrorist attacks and plots has risen to levels not seen in decades."

He described the threat as international in scope, saying extremist groups operate through interconnected cross-border networks.

"This is an international conference because we are facing a transnational threat," he said. "These are not distinct and isolated cells; they are interconnected networks. They do not recognize our borders. They coordinate, they communicate, they travel, they train, and they act together, sharing the same infrastructure, the same enemies and the same mission."

He urged governments to strengthen international cooperation to combat the threat through intelligence sharing, law enforcement coordination and financial measures.

"We can, and we must, identify and map this threat and rebuild our counterterrorism architecture to defeat it, just as we have done together before," said Rubio. "Through intelligence and information sharing, through coordinated law enforcement strategy, through financial targeting and disruption, we will dismantle these networks brick by brick."