Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce tie the knot in New York ceremony: Report Local media says large video display outside Madison Square Garden reportedly showed message 'JusT&T Married'

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce have married, with the couple confirming the news through Swift's representative, Tree Paine, following a private ceremony in New York on Friday.

According to media reports, the couple exchanged vows nearly a year after announcing their engagement, bringing months of speculation surrounding their wedding plans to an end.

USA Today reported that Swift wore a custom Christian Dior Haute Couture gown created under creative director Jonathan Anderson, while Kelce also chose Dior for the ceremony.

Rather than including a traditional wedding party, the couple selected Swift's brother, Austin Swift, as man of honor and Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce, as best man, said the report, adding that actor Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony.

Several high-profile guests were seen arriving across New York City ahead of the event, which was reportedly held at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

Anticipation had intensified in recent days following reports of production equipment being moved into the venue, scheduling clues, and comments from people connected to the couple, including city officials and Kelce's teammates.

Adding to the celebration, a large video display outside Madison Square Garden reportedly showed the message "JusT&T Married," according to The New York Times, signaling the couple's newlywed status to fans gathered outside.