Coca growers declare tactical retreat after over 50 days of paralyzing blockades that left 16 dead and caused $3 billion in economic losses

Supporters of former President Morales pause months-long siege of Bolivia Coca growers declare tactical retreat after over 50 days of paralyzing blockades that left 16 dead and caused $3 billion in economic losses

Supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales announced a pause to their months-long protest campaign on Monday, bringing temporary relief to a nation choked by paralyzing road blockades.

The decision comes on the third day of a nationwide state of emergency declared by President Rodrigo Paz following more than 50 days of anti-government demonstrations that have left at least 16 people dead and crippled the economy.

Leaders of the Six Federations of the Cochabamba Tropics – the country's powerful coca growers' union – announced the "time-out" during a joint press conference alongside Morales.

The suspension comes after weeks of intense pressure and mounting public anger over acute shortages of food, fuel, and medical oxygen. According to human rights officials, at least 13 of the 16 fatalities recorded during the crisis were directly caused by blockades preventing timely access to medical care.

Despite the clearing of the highways, the movement's leadership emphasized that the pause is strictly strategic.

"For now, this is a temporary pause. It doesn't mean we're giving up," Morales declared.

Union leader Isidro Auca said that the break was meant to "bring some peace" to the people while the movement recalibrates.

"It’s just a break to continue organizing, to continue preparing, because this government has not been able to solve the underlying problems," Auca warned. "This struggle will continue; the battle is not over."

The Cochabamba Tropics region serves as Morales’s political stronghold where the former leader has remained entrenched there under the physical protection of armed and loyal agrarian syndicates. The former president faces an active arrest warrant in a high-profile criminal case involving charges of aggravated human trafficking and statutory rape, stemming from an alleged relationship with a minor with whom he fathered a child during his presidency.

Morales and his legal team have consistently rejected the charges as a politically motivated witch-hunt designed to disqualify him from future elections.

President Paz declared that the rule of law had prevailed over economic sabotage.

"The blockade has been defeated," President Paz told reporters. He added that his administration remains committed to open dialogue with all civil organizations to foster "reconciliation among all Bolivians."

Preliminary government and private sector estimates place total economic losses at over $3 billion, devastating an already fragile Andean economy.

By Tuesday morning, the immediate effects of the truce were visible across major urban centers. Convoys of trucks heavily loaded with essential agricultural supplies, including poultry, eggs, and fresh vegetables, began successfully navigating cleared transit corridors to resupply depleted markets in La Paz and El Alto.

