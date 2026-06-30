Emergency crews assess 5-10 derailed freight cars in Bensalem while urging residents to avoid area

Shelter-in-place order issued as hazmat teams investigate Pennsylvania train derailment Emergency crews assess 5-10 derailed freight cars in Bensalem while urging residents to avoid area

Residents in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, were ordered to shelter in place Tuesday as specialized hazardous materials teams investigated a significant freight train derailment.

"Bensalem Police, Fire, EMS and hazmat teams are currently en route to a train derailment between Street Road and Neshaminy Falls Train Station," the local police department said.

Preliminary reports indicate that between five and 10 freight cars left the tracks.

Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents and urged the public to avoid the area while crews evaluate the contents of the derailed cars.

No further details regarding injuries or the nature of the cargo have been released by local authorities.