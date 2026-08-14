Selena Gomez sued by investors over mental health startup Wondermind Lawsuit alleges investors were misled about Gomez’s involvement, corporate partnerships and company’s prospects

Selena Gomez and other founders of mental health startup Wondermind have been sued by investors who allege they were misled about the company’s prospects and the singer’s involvement in the business.

Five investors, acting through two investment companies, filed the lawsuit Thursday in federal court in Delaware against Wondermind Global, Gomez, her mother Mandy Teefey and former business partner Daniella Pierson.

The plaintiffs said they invested nearly $1.2 million in Wondermind’s Series A preferred stock in 2022 after receiving assurances about the company’s leadership, planned products and potential sources of revenue.

Founded in 2021, Wondermind describes itself as a mental fitness platform offering accessible mental health content, podcasts, worksheets and a newsletter.

According to the complaint, Gomez was presented as a co-founder, chief impact officer and head of marketing. The investors allege they were told she would be closely involved in developing and promoting the company, including through her large social media following.

The lawsuit also claims investors were told Wondermind had secured or was developing partnerships with major employers, including JPMorgan and Fidelity, and was preparing advertising deals, celebrity cover stories and a mobile application.

“The partnerships did not exist. The initiatives never materialized. The app was never built,” the complaint alleges.

The investors further claim Wondermind failed to disclose worsening financial and operational difficulties and that they learned about many of the problems only after a media investigation was published in September 2025.

The lawsuit includes claims of securities fraud, common-law fraud, breach of contract and other alleged violations. The plaintiffs are seeking to unwind their investments or recover damages, as well as interest, legal costs and attorneys’ fees.

Pierson has denied the allegations and said she welcomed the opportunity to present documents and financial records supporting her position. She also denied using investor money for personal expenses.

Gomez, Teefey and Wondermind have not publicly responded to the lawsuit. The allegations have not been proven in court.