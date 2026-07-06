Pilot of Kodiak 100 seaplane made hard landing near Brooklyn around noon local time, says US Federal Aviation Administration

Seaplane carrying 8 makes hard landing in New York’s East River Pilot of Kodiak 100 seaplane made hard landing near Brooklyn around noon local time, says US Federal Aviation Administration

A Kodiak 100 seaplane carrying eight people made a hard landing on Sunday in New York City’s East River, causing a wing strut to snap, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The incident occurred near Brooklyn at about noon local time, the FAA said on US social media company X, adding that air traffic control was not providing services to the aircraft at the time.

The agency said it will investigate the incident.

At least two people on board were treated for minor injuries, NBC New York reported, citing police.

The hard landing was reported near East 23rd Street, according to officials.

Witness video showed the aircraft upright and bobbing in the river as rescue boats responded to the scene.

It was not immediately clear from where the seaplane took off.