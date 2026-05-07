Move removes significant obstacle for Trump’s effort to secure commercial shipping routes through Strait of Hormuz, according to Wall Street Journal

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait lift restrictions on US military access to bases, airspace: Report Move removes significant obstacle for Trump’s effort to secure commercial shipping routes through Strait of Hormuz, according to Wall Street Journal

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait lifted restrictions on the US military’s use of their bases and airspace that were imposed after the launch of an American operation aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

The move removes a significant obstacle for President Donald Trump’s effort to secure commercial shipping routes through the strategically vital waterway amid heightened tensions involving Iran.

Citing US and Saudi officials, the newspaper reported that the Trump administration is preparing to restart naval escort operations for commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz with US naval and air support.

The mission had reportedly been paused earlier this week after operating for 36 hours.

Pentagon planners are now assessing timelines for resuming the operation, with some US officials indicating that activities could restart as early as this week, according to American officials cited in the report.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel as well as American allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by Trump without a set deadline.

The US has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strait since April 13.

Trump announced Tuesday that the US military will temporarily pause "Project Freedom" to restore freedom of navigation for commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, and said the American blockade will remain "in full force and effect."