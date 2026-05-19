Woman blames mayor for fatal shooting, says it was 'direct result of your leadership'

San Diego mayor heckled after mosque shooting, accused of Muslim hate Woman blames mayor for fatal shooting, says it was 'direct result of your leadership'

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria was interrupted and heckled during a news conference on Monday held hours after a shooting at a local mosque that left three people dead.

Authorities said three victims were killed in the incident at the Islamic Center of San Diego, California earlier in the day. Two suspected teenage gunmen also died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds, according to law enforcement.

Before Gloria delivered a public statement, a woman in the audience shouted at him and blamed him for the attack, saying it was a “direct result of your leadership.”

“Our Muslim brothers and sisters have been talking to you for how long? You have to f*cking listen to them Todd,” she said.

“You emboldened Zionist propaganda. And you’ll keep doing it as long as it lines with your f*cking pockets,” the woman added.

At the news conference, Gloria said: "Hate has no home in San Diego. Islamophobia has no home in San Diego. An attack on any San Diegan is an attack on all San Diegans, and we will not stand for it."