US secretary of state urges action against cartels, foreign terror organizations during meeting with Mexican official

Rubio urges Mexico to step up fight against illegal immigration, fentanyl trafficking US secretary of state urges action against cartels, foreign terror organizations during meeting with Mexican official

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged Mexico on Wednesday to take action against illegal immigration, fentanyl trafficking and drug cartels during a meeting with Mexican Foreign Secretary Roberto Velasco in Washington.

“Secretary Rubio called for decisive action to end illegal immigration, stop the trafficking of fentanyl and other illicit drugs into the United States, and dismantle foreign terrorist organizations and cartels and deprive them of arms,” said State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott.

The meeting comes as Washington continues to prioritize curbing illegal immigration and the trafficking of fentanyl and other illicit drugs into the US.

Rubio also urged efforts to dismantle foreign terror organizations and cartels, and to cut off their access to weapons, according to the statement.

The meeting comes as Washington continues to prioritize curbing illegal immigration and the trafficking of fentanyl and other illicit drugs into the US.

The issues raised by Rubio reflect several of the key security and border concerns that have shaped relations between Washington and Mexico, particularly illegal migration and the movement of illicit drugs across the US-Mexico border.

Washington has repeatedly pressed for stronger measures to disrupt criminal networks involved in the production, trafficking and distribution of illicit drugs.

Mexico, meanwhile, remains a key partner of the US on border security and efforts to combat organized crime and drug trafficking.

The State Department did not provide additional details on the meeting or specify what measures were discussed.