Republican Rep. Massie warns Trump’s party risks losses as parts of base become ‘disenfranchised’ Kentucky lawmaker says foreign policy, spending and transparency concerns have alienated key voter groups

Republican Congressman Thomas Massie warned Sunday that US President Donald Trump’s party could face significant setbacks in November elections, arguing that key voter groups that helped Republicans return to power have become “disenfranchised.”

Massie, a Republican from Kentucky who was defeated this week in a Trump-backed primary race, said the party had alienated parts of its support base over issues including foreign policy, government spending and transparency surrounding files linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“There’s a growing number of people on the right who have a form of TDS called Trump disappointment syndrome,” Massie said during an interview on NBC News’s Meet the Press.

“And I think what’s going to happen to the party this fall is they’ve disenfranchised a large portion of that constituency that Trump assembled to get us in the White House, in the Senate majority, and in the House majority,” he added.

Massie lost the Republican primary to Trump-backed challenger Ed Gallrein in what was reported as the most expensive congressional primary race in US history.

Trump had repeatedly criticized Massie over his opposition to military action against Iran, his criticism of government spending and his support for releasing Epstein-related files.

Despite his defeat, Massie defended his positions and said he had no regrets about opposing the president.

“It was completely worth it,” he said. “And I’ve got seven more months to keep going against the grain, which means voting for principles and for people over party.”

The congressman, known for his libertarian views, argued that several conservative constituencies -- including fiscal conservatives, anti-war voters and supporters of the “Make America Healthy Again” movement -- have become increasingly frustrated with the administration.

“And so, I’m worried that in November, this is going to cost the party a lot,” he said.

Massie also suggested that his cooperation with Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna on legislation seeking the release of Epstein-related files contributed to efforts to remove him politically.

“That’s probably the only bill that’s passed Washington DC in the past 10 years that lobbyists haven’t written,” Massie said. “That’s when they decided that I had to be taken out.”

Trump later celebrated Massie’s defeat, saying: “He was a bad guy. He deserves to lose.”

During a speech Tuesday, Massie also warned against what he described as excessive alignment between Congress and the presidency.

“If the legislative branch always sides with the president, then we do have a king,” he said.