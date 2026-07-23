IFRC says many families still rely on bottled water as appeal remains just 25% funded

Red Cross identifies healthcare, water, mental health as top needs for quake-hit Venezuela IFRC says many families still rely on bottled water as appeal remains just 25% funded

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) on Thursday identified primary healthcare, mental health support, and access to safe drinking water as the most urgent humanitarian needs one month after devastating earthquakes struck north-central Venezuela.

In a statement, the IFRC and the Venezuelan Red Cross said assessments showed many families continue to rely on bottled water for drinking, cooking, and washing, while limited sanitation services are increasing the risk of disease outbreaks in areas hosting displaced people.

The organizations also warned that thousands of people with chronic illnesses have yet to regain uninterrupted access to treatment, while many survivors continue to struggle with anxiety, grief, and sleeplessness after losing relatives, homes, and livelihoods.

"One month on from the devastating earthquakes that shook our country, we reaffirm our commitment to the Venezuelan people," said Venezuelan Red Cross President Luis Manuel Farias Villanueva, adding that the organization is planning a 24-month operation as humanitarian needs continue to evolve.

The IFRC said an emergency clinic established with the Spanish Red Cross is expected to provide health and psychosocial services to nearly 30,000 people over four months.

The federation said its priorities in the coming months include maintaining healthcare services, expanding access to safe water, strengthening disease surveillance, and supporting families as they rebuild their livelihoods.

The IFRC launched a 50 million Swiss franc ($61.2 million) emergency appeal to assist 300,000 people over two years, but said the appeal is currently only 25% funded, calling for sustained and flexible donor support.