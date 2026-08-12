Democrats eye races for US Senate in Minnesota, Wisconsin governor; South Carolina holding special Republican primary to replace late Sen. Lindsey Graham on November ballot

Primary elections in 6 states determine nominees for US House, Senate, state gubernatorial races for midterms Democrats eye races for US Senate in Minnesota, Wisconsin governor; South Carolina holding special Republican primary to replace late Sen. Lindsey Graham on November ballot

Primary elections in six US states on Tuesday determined nominees for both Democrats and Republicans in Congressional, Senate and gubernatorial races leading up to the November midterm elections.

In Wisconsin, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley defeated Francesca Hong 59.0% to 39.4% with 96% of precincts counted. Crowley will face US Rep. Tom Tiffany, who easily secured the Republican nomination with 95.3% of the vote and got the endorsement from President Donald Trump.

Tiffany’s run for governor created an open race for Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District, where Michael Alfonso handily won the Republican primary against his four opponents and received 48.8% of the vote with 97% of precincts reporting. Alfonso also received an endorsement from Trump and will face Fred Clark, who defeated Ginger Murray in the Democratic primary 37.3% to 31.8% with 95% of ballots counted.

In Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District, Rebecca Cooke won the Democratic nomination with 60% of the vote with 94% of ballots counted. Cooke will face Republican US Rep. Derrick Van Orden, who flipped the seat in 2022 and ran unopposed in his party's primary.

South Carolina held a special Republican primary to replace the late US Sen. Lindsey Graham on the November midterm ballot. Graham's sister, US Sen. Darline Graham, who was appointed to serve the remainder of his term, will head to a runoff with Ralph Norman, as the two remained standing at the top of the ballot with 10 candidates. Graham, whom Trump endorsed, finished with 32.7% of the vote to Norman's 24.6%, with 99% of precincts reporting.

US Sen. Amy Klobuchar easily won the Democratic nomination for Minnesota governor with 89.6% of the vote, with 96% of precincts reporting. Klobuchar will face state House Speaker Lisa Demuth, who beat Trump-endorsed MyPillow founder Mike Lindell 43.6% to 32.3% with 95% of ballots counted.

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan secured the Democratic nomination for Senate after Democratic US Sen. Tina Smith retired. Flanagan beat US Rep. Angie Craig by a margin of 59.0% to 39.4% with 97% of votes counted. Flanagan will face former television sports broadcaster Michel Tafoya, who won the Republican nomination with 52.1% of the vote with 95% of precincts counted.

In Connecticut, US Rep. John Larson will not get to seek a 15th term in Congress, as he was upset in the Democratic primary by former Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, who received 54.4% of the vote to Larson's 32.7%. Bronin will face Amy Chai, who ran uncontested for the Republican nomination.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is seeking a third term, having defeated state Rep. Josh Elliott 67.9% to 32.1% with 94% of precincts counted. Lamont will face Ryan Fazio, who ran unopposed for the Republican nomination.

In Alabama, Jerry Carl won the Republican Special Primary for the state's 1st Congressional District with 74.7% of the vote. Carl will face Democrat Clyde Jones, who ran uncontested.

In Alabama's 2nd Congressional District, Trump-endorsed state Rep. Rhett Marques beat his five opponents with 50.0% of the vote for the Republican nomination. Marques will face incumbent Democratic US Rep. Shomari Figures, who ran unopposed.

Ammie Akin defeated David Perry 73.4% to 26.6% in the Republican primary for the 7th Congressional District. Akin will face US Rep. Terri Sewell, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary and is seeking a ninth term in the office.

In Vermont's 1st Congressional District, Gerald Malloy won the Republican nomination with 76.3% of the vote. Malloy will face incumbent US Rep. Becca Balint, who ran uncontested in the Democratic primary.

In Vermont's Democratic primary for governor, Amanda Janoo narrowly defeated Aly Richards 49.1% to 46.5% with 98% of precincts counted. Janoo will face incumbent Gov. Phil Scott, who has held the office since 2017 and ran unopposed in the Republican primary.