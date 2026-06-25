Quake shook capital Caracas and prompted immediate tsunami warnings for Caribbean islands of Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao, along with advisory for Puerto Rico

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Venezuela, triggering tsunami alerts Quake shook capital Caracas and prompted immediate tsunami warnings for Caribbean islands of Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao, along with advisory for Puerto Rico

A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the Caribbean coast of Venezuela on Wednesday afternoon, triggering localized tsunami warnings and advisories across the region.

According to the US Geological Survey, the seismic event occurred at a depth of roughly 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), with its epicenter located just west of the coastal community of Moron. The violent tremors heavily shook the capital Caracas, forcing residents to evacuate swaying high-rise buildings.

The tsunami threat warning was issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center for the immediate coast of Venezuela, as well as the neighboring islands of Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao.

The tsunami advisory was activated for Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands while authorities actively monitor coastal tide gauges for unusual wave activity.

Civil defense authorities are currently deploying to the hardest-hit areas near the epicenter to evaluate infrastructure damage.

No immediate injuries have been officially reported.