Tremor, centered in Ayacucho department at a depth of 108 kilometers, felt across multiple regions, including the capital of Lima

Powerful 6.7 earthquake shakes southern Peru as authorities urge vigilance across country Tremor, centered in Ayacucho department at a depth of 108 kilometers, felt across multiple regions, including the capital of Lima

A powerful 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck southern Peru on Thursday afternoon, triggering alarms across multiple regions, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP), meanwhile, reported a magnitude of 7.2.

The tremor occurred at 1 pm local time (1800 GMT) at an intermediate depth of 108 kilometers (67 miles). According to the IGP's National Seismological Center (CENSIS), the epicenter was located roughly 35 kilometers north of Coracora, in the province of Parinacochas within the department of Ayacucho.

Despite the high magnitude, Peruvian authorities and disaster risk agencies reported no immediate casualties or severe structural damage.



Geophysicists said the depth of 108 kilometers helped absorb much of the seismic energy before reaching the surface, resulting in a Mercalli intensity rating of III-IV ("light to moderate shaking") near the epicenter.

The earthquake was felt clearly across southern and central Peru, with shaking reported by residents as far as the capital city of Lima.

The event follows a period of heightened seismic activity across the country's northern and southern regions. In light of the recent tremors, the IGP urged the public to remain vigilant, review household evacuation protocols, and keep emergency supply kits ready.

Peru experiences frequent seismic activity due to its location on the “Pacific Ring of Fire.” One of the most destructive earthquakes of recent decades occurred in 2007, when a 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck the Ica region primarily and left nearly 600 people dead.