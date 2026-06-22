Polls close in Colombia’s pivotal presidential election Electoral authority begins tally as outsider Abelardo de la Espriella holds polling edge over progressive Senator Ivan Cepeda

Voting stations closed across Colombia on Sunday, concluding an intensely polarized presidential runoff election.

More than 41 million eligible voters headed to the ballot boxes to pick a successor to outgoing President Gustavo Petro in a race that is expected to reshape the geopolitical landscape of South America.

The high-stakes duel features Abelardo de la Espriella, a flamboyant, populist attorney and corporate businessman representing the Defensores de la Patria party, and veteran Senator Ivan Cepeda, a philosopher and human rights defender leading the ruling leftist Pacto Historico coalition.

The National Civil Registry has begun its rapid electronic pre-counting system, with definitive results anticipated within hours.

During much of the early spring campaign, conventional polling favored Cepeda to cruise into the presidency. But outsider De la Espriella engineered a upset during the May 31 first round, capturing 10,356,231 votes (43.74%) after a late-stage collapse of rival conservative factions. Cepeda finished in second place with 9,686,023 votes (40.90%).

While the resulting 2.84 percentage point margin locked both camps in a fierce, head-to-head battle for undecided and centrist voters over the last three weeks, final tracking data solidified De la Espriella's advantage.

The final authorized poll before the election curfew, conducted by the National Consulting Center (CNC), placed De la Espriella at 48.6% of voter intention against Cepeda's 44.7%, a 3.9-point lead that outside analysts said proved insurmountable for the left.

Political analysts point out that Cepeda’s strategy to position himself as the natural successor to the Petro administration ultimately could cost him the presidency.

Petro's four-year term has been profoundly crippled by a sluggish execution of promised structural changes and a relentless succession of corruption and clientelism scandals.

