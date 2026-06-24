Roberto Sanchez says he would 'not recognize' results if thousands of overseas ballots were not invalidated

Peru's presidential candidate Sanchez claims fraud, calls for protest as final votes tallied in June 7 runoff Roberto Sanchez says he would 'not recognize' results if thousands of overseas ballots were not invalidated

Peruvian presidential candidate Roberto Sanchez said he would not recognize a government led by his rival Keiko Fujimori, deepening a political crisis as final votes are tallied after the country’s June 7 runoff.

"We believe there has been a serious disruption to the electoral process," Sanchez told media outlets Tuesday. “Under these violations of the rules, we will not recognize Ms. Fujimori's government.”

With over 99% of votes tallied, Fujimori is leading by roughly 40,000 votes, according to the latest figures from Peru's National Office of Electoral Processes.

Last week, legal representatives for Sanchez’s leftist Together for Peru party filed an appeal to Peru’s Special Electoral Tribunal, seeking to invalidate thousands of ballots across hundreds of polling sites in the US, alleging irregularities in the processing and shipment of ballots from consulate polling sites back to Peru for counting.

Sanchez called on the National Elections Board to take action, warning that if the body did not “resolve the matter based on electoral regulations, fraud will have been committed.” National electoral authorities and international observers have found no evidence of fraud during the second-round vote.

During the news conference, Sanchez also called for a national mobilization on Saturday.

"We call on the social movement, on democratic forces, to recover democracy for Peru, so that we do not have five more years of the capture of democracy and our institutions,” he said. “We call for democratic resistance in our regions, throughout all of Peru.”

Fujimori, backed by the conservative Popular Force party, has not commented on the legal challenges to overseas ballots. The June runoff marks her fourth bid for the presidency.