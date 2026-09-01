Measure covers 22 regions and Callao for 60 days amid risk of intense rainfall linked to climate phenomenon

Peru declares state of emergency in 893 districts over El Nino rain threat Measure covers 22 regions and Callao for 60 days amid risk of intense rainfall linked to climate phenomenon

Peru declared a 60-day state of emergency in 893 districts across 22 regions and Callao over the threat of intense rainfall linked to El Nino, local media reported Tuesday.

The measure was established through Supreme Decree No. 124-2026-PCM, published Tuesday in the official government gazette El Peruano, according to Peru21 media outlet.

The declaration covers districts in 22 regions, including La Libertad, Lambayeque, Piura, Tumbes, Lima and Ica, as well as the Constitutional Province of Callao.

The decree is based on technical reports from Peru’s National Meteorology and Hydrology Service, National Center for Disaster Risk Estimation, Prevention and Reduction, National Civil Defense Institute and the commission studying El Nino.

Authorities warned that continued Coastal El Nino conditions and the development of El Nino in the central equatorial Pacific could contribute to intense rainfall.

The emergency declaration will allow regional and local governments to implement immediate measures to reduce risks and carry out response and rehabilitation efforts during the 60-day period.

The National Civil Defense Institute will coordinate and monitor the measures with regional and local authorities and government ministries.

The measures will be financed through the institutional budgets of the entities involved and will not require additional funding from the national Treasury, according to the decree.

Authorities warned last week that El Nino could put about 1.2 million people at risk, particularly in areas vulnerable to flooding and landslides.

Northern agricultural regions are among the areas considered most exposed to the phenomenon.

El Nino involves abnormal warming of Pacific Ocean waters and can cause intense rainfall and flooding in parts of Peru.