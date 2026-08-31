Pentagon to triple Patriot, quadruple THAAD production capacity amid shortage reports Defense department signs 7-year deals with General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin to rapidly scale domestic missile defense manufacturing

The US military has finalized high-stakes, multi-year contracts with defense giants General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin to significantly expand the production of advanced missile interceptors, the Defense Department announced on Monday.

The seven-year agreements aim to triple the production of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) MSE interceptors and quadruple the output of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system.

“General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin have answered the call. We are cutting red tape, shortening timelines, and rapidly scaling our domestic manufacturing capacity,” Michael Duffey, under secretary for acquisition and sustainment at Pentagon, said in a statement.

The manufacturing effort is designed to "increase production quantities and accelerate delivery schedules" and specifically targets critical subcomponents such as motor cases, seeker housings and midsections, and shroud deployment systems.

Duffey characterized the deal as an effort to expand the “Arsenal of Freedom” and ensure American forces maintain a decisive technological advantage.

Funding for the framework remains subject to annual congressional appropriations.

The aggressive scale-up arrives amid reports that the ongoing war with Iran has exhausted the bulk of specific American munitions. Internal assessments reportedly described interceptor inventories in Europe as “beyond critical” after hundreds were fired during the regional war, which started more than six months ago.

While the White House and the Pentagon officially deny any debilitating scarcity, military analysts have voiced concerns over the strain on long-range munitions.