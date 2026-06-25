'We look forward to working with Congress to get this passed on behalf of the Warfighter,' says spokesman

Pentagon says it needs $67B in supplemental funding, urges passage of defense package 'We look forward to working with Congress to get this passed on behalf of the Warfighter,' says spokesman

The Pentagon said Wednesday that its share of the Trump administration's supplemental funding request to Congress totals $67 billion and urged lawmakers to quickly approve the measure to ensure military readiness and support ongoing operations.

"We look forward to working with Congress to get this passed on behalf of the Warfighter and ensure we remain ready to respond to contingencies today," spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement.

Parnell also highlighted a separate $350 billion defense component contained in what administration officials refer to as "Reconciliation 3.0," describing it as a long-term investment in US military capabilities.

According to the statement, the funding would support a range of initiatives, including the development of the Golden Dome missile defense system, efforts to reshore critical mineral supply chains, expanded munitions production and quality-of-life improvements for military personnel.

"This guarantees our military dominance for decades to come, creates thousands of well-paying jobs in America, and ensures both peace through strength and prosperity through strength," Parnell said.

The statement echoed recent remarks by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who has championed increased defense spending as part of the administration's national security agenda.

The Pentagon warned that failure to approve the funding could jeopardize modernization efforts and weaken military readiness.

"The fate of our future military dominance hangs in the balance," the spokesperson said. “This isn't optional—it's essential to modernize our forces, support our troops, crush our adversaries, and restore the warrior ethos President (Donald) Trump demands.”

The US military has faced mounting costs from multiple operations, including the war with Iran, estimated by the Pentagon at $29 billion in mid-May and likely higher now, as well as the campaign in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of that country's leader and missions targeting suspected drug-trafficking vessels in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific.

Many Democrats have opposed the war and are expected to resist funding legislation tied to it, arguing that the military action lacked congressional authorization and was therefore unlawful.

Any request by the Pentagon for additional funding would require approval from the White House Office of Management and Budget before being submitted to Congress. The Defense Department's budget for fiscal year 2026 stands at about $1 trillion.