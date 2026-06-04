Pentagon chief to attend events marking 82nd anniversary of D-Day in France Pete Hegseth to meet French premier, minister of armed forces, according to Pentagon

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth will depart on Thursday to participate on Saturday in the events marking the 82nd anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy, France.

"The Secretary's participation will honor the sacrifices of the valiant patriots who fought and died on the Normandy beaches to secure and defend freedom in Europe in the face of tyranny," the Pentagon said in a statement.

Hegseth will also meet with French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu and Minister of the Armed Forces Catherine Vautrini, according to the statement.

On June 6, 1944, Allied forces stormed Omaha Beach to defeat Nazi forces who had taken hold of many towns and villages in the northern region. Some 160,000 troops in 7,000 boats landed there, as well as on the nearby beaches of Utah, Juno, Sword, and Gold, as they were dubbed in the Allies’ plans.

Known officially as the Normandy Invasion, it left 4,414 troops killed on that day, including over 2,500 Americans, and some 5,000 wounded. A total of 9,843 troops from the US, Britain, and Canada were killed in action on June 6 and in the few days thereafter.

German troops were ready for the invasion, however, with guns placed at strategic high points around the nearly 10-kilometer (6-mile) beach as the forces landed. The ocean waters, as well as the beach, were also heavily mined by the Germans.