Panama declares national emergency as El Salvador, Honduras issue red alerts for drought El Nino threatens water supplies, agriculture, food security in Central America

Panama has declared a national state of emergency due to the effects of the El Nino weather phenomenon, while El Salvador and Honduras have issued red alerts for a drought as the climate pattern intensifies in Central America, according to media reports.

Panama's Cabinet approved the national emergency Tuesday as authorities warned of the effects of El Nino on water supplies, agriculture and hydroelectric power generation, with 11 river basins experiencing water stress.

Floods have affected at least 15,643 people in Panama since January. Authorities are also warning of declining rainfall in parts of the country and potential effects on water levels in reservoirs used by the Panama Canal.

El Salvador declared a red alert for meteorological and agricultural drought across the country Tuesday, citing prolonged dry conditions, high temperatures and forecasts of below-average rainfall through October.

The country recorded 19 consecutive dry days since Aug. 7, and 14 temperature records during August.

Honduras declared a red alert Aug. 19 in 75 municipalities, while 71 others were placed under a yellow alert, as drought threatens water supplies, crops and livestock in the Central American Dry Corridor.

Institutional responses across the three countries combine hydrometeorological monitoring with preparedness and social protection measures.

El Salvador plans temporary cash transfers for the most vulnerable families, while Honduras has an anticipatory action mechanism backed by the UN. Panama is preparing sector-specific programs covering water, housing, health, food and humanitarian assistance.

The drought is threatening subsistence crops, including maize and beans, while authorities have also warned of risks to food security and drinking water supplies.

The World Meteorological Organization has forecast that the El Nino episode could reach strong intensity, while Panamanian authorities have warned that its effects could extend into 2027.

