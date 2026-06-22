Documents from former campaign worker suggest Tulsi Gabbard received policy and messaging advice linked to Science of Identity Foundation, according to Washington Post

Outgoing US intel chief Gabbard may have received political guidance from Hindu guru: Report Documents from former campaign worker suggest Tulsi Gabbard received policy and messaging advice linked to Science of Identity Foundation, according to Washington Post

Outgoing US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard may have received political guidance from figures linked to a Hindu religious group she has known since childhood, the Washington Post reported Sunday.

The report is based on more than 25,000 pages of documents provided by Rebecca Saltzburg, a former member of the Science of Identity Foundation and a former worker on Gabbard's congressional campaigns.

Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman who later became a Republican, served as President Donald Trump's intelligence chief before announcing her resignation on May 22, citing her husband's health problems.

According to the Washington Post, Gabbard grew up in the Science of Identity Foundation, led by religious figure Chris Butler, whom she has previously described as her guru. Her parents also held senior positions in the group. Former members told the newspaper that Butler controlled major decisions in followers' lives and sought to expand his influence into politics. The group has denied being a cult.

Emails linked to a domain used by Butler's office included memos and transcripts containing political and policy guidance for Gabbard during her years in Congress. The documents reportedly included advice on legislation, policy positions and television appearances, as well as critical assessments of her performance.

Several memos focused on Syria, including one from August 2016 that offered tactical advice on opposing any US effort to remove then-Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

It found parallels between the memos and Gabbard's congressional activity and public remarks, including cases where she used language similar to suggested wording.

Gabbard has previously denied that Butler mentored her politically. Her team did not address the specific documents in detail but accused the newspaper of amplifying hostility toward her Hindu faith.