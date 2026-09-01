One person shot by police during alleged robbery in New York's Times Square Police says officers opened fire while responding to reported knifepoint robbery

An alleged assailant was shot by police in New York City’s Times Square on Monday after reportedly stabbing two people, according to the New York Police Department.

Police sources said the woman, who appeared to be emotionally disturbed, was threatening people with two knives, according to ABC News.

The New York City Fire Department responded following a report of a person being stabbed in the area of 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue.

Police said the woman stabbed two people – a man and a woman – before officers arrived.

The woman then fled north toward a police substation, where officers confronted her, police said. According to police, the woman refused to put down the knives when officers approached her, prompting officers to open fire.

The alleged assailant and the two stabbing victims were all taken to hospitals with life-threatening injuries. Their conditions were not immediately disclosed.

Police closed traffic from West 42nd Street to West 47th Street as the investigation continues. Authorities urged the public to avoid the area around West 43rd Street and Seventh Avenue.