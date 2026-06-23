New survey finds decline in trust of US among key allies under Trump Pew survey of 36 countries find confidence in Trump lower than in Putin, Xi

Confidence in the United States as a reliable partner has fallen sharply among many of Washington's closest allies, a new survey found on Tuesday, with President Donald Trump receiving lower trust ratings than Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Pew Research Center survey, which covered 42,151 adults in 36 countries between Feb. 8 and May 13, 2026, found that only a median of 23% of respondents expressed confidence in Trump to “do the right thing regarding world affairs,” while 76% said they had no confidence in him.

Trump ranked below French President Emmanuel Macron (43%), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (35%), Xi (34%) and Putin (31%) in the global confidence comparison. Only Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at 18%, ranked lower.

Trump received his highest ratings in the Philippines, where 68% expressed confidence in him. He was also viewed favorably in Israel, where 66% expressed confidence and 33% said they had no confidence. Majorities in Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana also expressed confidence in the US president.

Meanwhile, only 6% of respondents in Türkiye expressed confidence in Trump, while 92% said they had no confidence in him. In the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem, confidence stood at just 4%, compared to 89% who expressed no confidence.

Decline of trust in US in Europe, Latin America, Asia

Perceptions of the US as a reliable partner have deteriorated sharply across Europe, with Hungary and Poland the only countries surveyed where majorities continue to view Washington as dependable, while confidence has dropped by 28 to 52 percentage points in eight other nations since 2022.

Only 8% in Sweden, 10% in France and 15% in Germany say Washington considers their interests, with the UK slightly higher at 26%. Hungarians, at 35%, are the most likely among European countries to hold this view.

In Germany, the share saying the US considers other countries' interests has collapsed from 60% in 2023 to 23% today.

In Asia, confidence in the US president ranged from 39% in India and 35% in Sri Lanka to just 25% in Japan, 22% in South Korea and 18% in Australia.

In Latin America, no country surveyed recorded majority confidence in Trump. His strongest ratings in the region came in Colombia, where 43% expressed confidence in him, followed by Peru at 31% and Brazil 30%.

US role in world affairs

Only 35% across 36 countries said the US contributes to peace and stability around the world, down sharply since 2023.

A median of 76% disapproved of Trump's handling of the Gaza war, while 74% disapproved of his approach to Iran — figures shaped in part by the US-Israeli war during the survey's fieldwork period.

His tariff policies drew the broadest opposition, with 77% disapproving globally, rising to 92% in Germany, 86% in South Korea and 85% in Japan.