'No Canadian should have to stand before the media and explain why they deserve to be safe in their own home,' says Muslim group official

Muslim farm owner in Canada says he fears for his life amid hate campaign 'No Canadian should have to stand before the media and explain why they deserve to be safe in their own home,' says Muslim group official

A Muslim farm owner in Clarington, Ontario, said Thursday that he fears for his life after his family became the target of an online hate campaign built on false claims that their farm was running an illegal slaughterhouse.

Mohsin Bhuiyan, alongside representatives from the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) and local community leaders, spoke publicly about what NCCM described as an escalating campaign of intimidation, hate and extremist threats targeting his family.

According to NCCM, what began as an online conspiracy theory evolved into a "coordinated campaign of white supremacist harassment," despite a complete lack of evidence for the allegations against the farm.

The organization said the harassment has included drones flown over the family's property and a nearby Muslim school, repeated online abuse, death threats and an organized protest outside the farm.

NCCM said material circulated online has invoked crusader imagery calling to "send them back," along with references to anti-immigrant riots in Belfast, with posts suggesting Clarington residents "take a page" from that violence, which included mobs attacking immigrants and burning homes.

Speaking to CityNews, Bhuiyan described the messages his family has received.

"Comments are like, if you read these comments, you'll be really, really worried for you and for your families. Because the comments are dangerous, dangerous comments," he said, citing examples such as "Burn their house, send them back, kill them, track them down."

"Those are the comments we have found on social media," he added. Asked if he feared for his life, Bhuiyan said, "100%."

Omar Khamissa, NCCM's chief mobilization officer, said at the news conference: "No Canadian should have to stand before the media and explain why they deserve to be safe in their own home. No family should have to endure death threats. Drones flying over their property. The prospect of an extremist demonstration outside of their property, a place where their children sleep, over completely false allegations."

Clarington Mayor Adrian Foster also addressed the harassment. "A limited number of people are causing strife; they are bullying, they are intimidating residents of Clarington. Nobody should feel unsafe in Clarington. Nobody should feel intimidated in Clarington," he said.