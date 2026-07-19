Nearly half say court decisions reflect President Trump’s policies and ideology more than law, Washington Post survey finds

More than half of Americans view US Supreme Court unfavorably, poll shows Nearly half say court decisions reflect President Trump’s policies and ideology more than law, Washington Post survey finds

Confidence in the US Supreme Court remains shaky, with more than half of Americans holding an unfavorable view of the court and 46% believing its decisions are shaped more by President Donald Trump’s policies and ideology than by the law, according to a recent poll.

The latest approval ratings were among the court’s lowest in recent years, highlighting a broader trend of Americans viewing its decisions as politically motivated, according to a Washington Post poll published Saturday.

In the term that ended in June, the court bolstered the Trump administration’s agenda by expanding presidential power and allowing officials to deport hundreds of thousands of immigrants living legally in the US.

However, it also ruled against the administration on other key policies, including by blocking its efforts to end birthright citizenship and impose sweeping tariffs.

The new poll also found that about 67% of Republicans approve of the court, while about 75% of Democrats disapprove.

Of the 46% of respondents who believe the justices base their rulings on political views, 66% said the justices primarily align with the Trump administration’s ideology.

The findings are consistent with previous polls showing declining confidence in the court and a growing perception that its rulings are politically motivated.

A 2024 Fox News poll found that more than eight in 10 voters believed partisanship played at least some role in the justices’ decisions, a view shared by both Democrats and Republicans.